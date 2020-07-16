Sgt. 1st Class Dain V. Crawford with Regional Training Site-Maintenance uses a forklift to rearrange equipment used for training July 16, 2020, at their facility on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Regional Training Site-Maintenance staff resumed their institutional training courses in July 2020. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 11:27 Photo ID: 6283516 VIRIN: 200716-A-OK556-208 Resolution: 3024x2118 Size: 1.29 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Full training schedule returns to Fort Mccoy's RTS-Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.