Full training schedule returns to Fort Mccoy's RTS-Maintenance

Sgt. 1st Class Dain V. Crawford with Regional Training Site-Maintenance uses a forklift to rearrange equipment used for training July 16, 2020, at their facility on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Regional Training Site-Maintenance staff resumed their institutional training courses in July 2020. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Training at Fort McCoy’s Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance returned in July with a full schedule of courses starting.



In early July, three 89B military occupational specialty (MOS) courses began, including the 89B Ammunition Supply Course and 89B Advanced Leader Course (ALC), said 89B course manager Master Sgt. Sarah Johnson.



The Ammunition Supply Course (ASC) is a four-week course that provides training for Soldiers who are reclassifying to the 89B military occupational specialty, the course description states. The 89B ALC further builds on what was learned in the ASC. There is also an 89B Senior Leader Course (SLC).



In addition to 89B courses, RTS-Maintenance also trains Soldiers in the Army’s 91-series MOS.



During July, other courses ramping up are the 91B10 Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic Course, 91B3O Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic ALC, 91L30 Construction Equipment Repairer ALC, 91J10 Quartermaster/Chemical Equipment Repairer Course, and the 91/94 Ordnance SLC.



Sgt. 1st Class Charles Abert, who serves as the course manager for the 91L10 Construction Equipment Repairer Course and its related ALC, said prior to the courses resuming in July that the last course at the facility finished April 5 because of the COVID-19 pandemic response. However, during the time between courses, all of the RTS-Maintenance staff remained busy.



“Some personnel were deemed mission essential despite the circumstances,” Abert said. “There are some mission-essential requirements that cannot be done remotely. … Also, based on each individual’s unique skill set here, their help was needed to keep certain aspects of RTS- Maintenance functional during this period of uncertainty.



“Our place of duty, Monday through Friday, was at the RTS-Maintenance facility in support of Equipment Concentration Site (ECS)-67,” Abert said.

“The work consisted of conducting services and completing work orders on our equipment, instead of the ECS personnel physically working on it. We ensured that we practiced social distancing while working in the maintenance bay, in break rooms and restrooms, and other common areas throughout the facility.”



Abert said every member of the staff has been preparing for the return of students so all proper safety measures are in place.



“We researched and gathered information about best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and other military units that have trained with COVID-19 precautions,” Abert said.



“This includes making sure we have the proper cleaning products and personal protective equipment such as masks, face shields, gloves. We also have set in place specific cleaning procedures, testing procedures, quarantine procedures and billeting, and more.



“We also have extra personnel devoted to being part of a COVID-19 team that contacts students prior to arrival and asks specific COVID-19 questions throughout,” Abert said. “This team also has procedures for testing students upon arrival, for gathering information, and for providing COVID-19-related information and safety procedures.”



As training continues, Abert said they will continue to monitor everything, practice strong safety measures, and more.



“The safety and health of the students and school personnel is at the forefront of everyone’s mind as we go forward,” he said.



RTS-Maintenance aligns under the 3rd Brigade (Ordnance), 94th Division of the 80th Training Command. This institutional training provider trains Soldiers in both active and reserve components of the Army.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



