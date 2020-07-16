Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Full training schedule returns to Fort Mccoy's RTS-Maintenance [Image 6 of 7]

    Full training schedule returns to Fort Mccoy's RTS-Maintenance

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Sgt. 1st Class Kimberly Middleton with Regional Training Site-Maintenance cleans a classroom area July 16, 2020, in building 1370 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Regional Training Site-Maintenance staff resumed their institutional training courses in July 2020. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    This work, Full training schedule returns to Fort Mccoy's RTS-Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Full training schedule returns to Fort Mccoy&#039;s RTS-Maintenance

