A Family Wake Up Wednesday

A VCM family showed their appreciation by stopping by waking up Wednesday morning to enjoy some iced mochas at USO Vicenza on July 22, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 04:08
|Photo ID:
|6283081
|VIRIN:
|200722-A-DR527-105
|Resolution:
|8256x4640
|Size:
|4.97 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
