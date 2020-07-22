Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain Enjoys Iced Mocha [Image 4 of 6]

    Chaplain Enjoys Iced Mocha

    ITALY

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    USO continues to support mission readiness as they come up with ways to bring home to the Vicenza military community. Wake up Wednesday is a way for USO Vicenza to get the community connected to the services they provide to help strengthen America’s military service.

