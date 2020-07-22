Chaplain Enjoys Iced Mocha

USO continues to support mission readiness as they come up with ways to bring home to the Vicenza military community. Wake up Wednesday is a way for USO Vicenza to get the community connected to the services they provide to help strengthen America’s military service.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 04:08
|Photo ID:
|6283079
|VIRIN:
|200722-A-DR527-104
|Resolution:
|8256x4640
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
