Greg Storch, USO Vicenza’s Volunteer of the year, serves iced Mochas as patrons stop by to have their requested specialty coffee on July 22, 2020. Wake up with USO Vicenza each Wednesday as they continue to show their support to the military community.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 04:08 Photo ID: 6283076 VIRIN: 200722-A-DR527-102 Resolution: 8256x4640 Size: 4.48 MB Location: IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dishing out Iced Mochas [Image 6 of 6], by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.