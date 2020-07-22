MAJ Jason Hohnberger, USAG Italy Operations Chaplain, stops by USO Vicenza to grab-and-go a cup of iced mocha on July 22, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 04:08
|Photo ID:
|6283078
|VIRIN:
|200722-A-DR527-103
|Resolution:
|8256x4640
|Size:
|4.75 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chaplain Enjoys Iced Mocha [Image 6 of 6], by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT