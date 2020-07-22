Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Vicenza Gets Prepped [Image 1 of 6]

    USO Vicenza Gets Prepped

    ITALY

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    USO Vicenza prepares for the Wake Up Wednesday event that was held outdoors on July 22, 2020. Each Wednesday in the month of July, USO Vicenza offers a specialty coffee for all of the patrons in the community to enjoy.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 04:08
    This work, USO Vicenza Gets Prepped [Image 6 of 6], by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USO Vicenza Gets Prepped
    Dishing out Iced Mochas
    Chaplain Enjoys Iced Mocha
    Chaplain Enjoys Iced Mocha
    A Family Wake Up Wednesday
    A Family Wake Up Wednesday

