Space Force: the man behind the motto

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Sanchez, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs broadcast journalist, poses for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 14, 2020. Sanchez grew up in Haverstraw, New York, and is a fan of science fiction shows and movies, driving his fascination with space. After joining the Air Force, he contrived the U.S. Space Force motto, Semper Supra. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

