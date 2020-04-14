Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Force: the man behind the motto [Image 5 of 6]

    Space Force: the man behind the motto

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.14.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Sanchez, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs broadcast journalist, poses for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 14, 2020. Sanchez grew up in Haverstraw, New York, and is a fan of science fiction shows and movies, driving his fascination with space. After joining the Air Force, he contrived the U.S. Space Force motto, Semper Supra. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 02:26
    Photo ID: 6282960
    VIRIN: 200414-F-EQ901-1010
    Resolution: 4681x3121
    Size: 6.7 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Force: the man behind the motto [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    USAFE
    DoD
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    air power
    USSF
    86 AW
    RAB
    Daniel Sanchez
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    Space Force
    World’s Best Wing
    Semper Supra
    Danny Sanz
    Always Above

