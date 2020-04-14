U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Sanchez, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs broadcast journalist, performs a magic trick at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 14, 2020. Besides performing magic, Sanchez worked various jobs to include teaching English in Japan, working for a laser tag facility and patrolling a mall as a security guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 02:27
|Photo ID:
|6282957
|VIRIN:
|200414-F-EQ901-1052
|Resolution:
|4285x2857
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Space Force: the man behind the motto
Space Force: the man behind the motto
