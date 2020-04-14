U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Sanchez, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs broadcast journalist, poses for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 14, 2020. As a child, Sanchez would stay up late at night practicing magic tricks in his bedroom. His dad talked about how he could hear Sanchez dropping coins on the floor repeatedly to master his craft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)
Space Force: the man behind the motto
