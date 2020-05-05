Space Force: the man behind the motto

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Sanchez, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs broadcast journalist, documents aircraft refueling operations during the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 5, 2020. Sanchez contrived the U.S. Space Force motto, “Semper Supra,” meaning “always above.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)
