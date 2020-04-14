U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Sanchez, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs broadcast journalist, poses for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 14, 2020. Sanchez said magic taught him about perspective. When viewing a magic trick, one person may be amazed while another may be unaffected depending on where they were standing. He applied this principal to everyday life, stating everyone has a different viewpoint and it’s important to understand and respect them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)
Space Force: the man behind the motto
