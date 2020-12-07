80th AMU provides air power

An Airman assigned to the 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit prepares to connect an M61A1 Vulcan gun system onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 12, 2020. The gun system has the capability to fire 6,000 20mm rounds per minute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

