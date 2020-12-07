Airmen assigned to the 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit perform pre-flight inspections on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 12, 2020. The maintainers’ key responsibility is to inspect, maintain and repair mechanical and electrical components of the F-16 before and after flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2020 20:45
|Photo ID:
|6281643
|VIRIN:
|200712-F-SQ280-320
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 80th AMU provides air power [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
