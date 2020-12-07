Maintainers from the 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit perform pre-flight inspections on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 12, 2020. The F-16s have been executing missions out of Kunsan AB since September 1981. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)
This work, 80th AMU provides air power [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
