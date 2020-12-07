Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80th AMU provides air power [Image 5 of 10]

    80th AMU provides air power

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.12.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeremy Gonzales, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit avionics specialist, operates a ground power unit on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 12, 2020. The GPU provides secondary electrical power to the aircraft during ground maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 20:45
    Photo ID: 6281642
    VIRIN: 200712-F-SQ280-299
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 80th AMU provides air power [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    F-16
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Maintenance
    Kunsan AB
    8 FW
    80 AMU
    80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit

