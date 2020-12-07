80th AMU provides air power

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class James Barron, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew member, drives an MJ-1 Lift Truck jammer to load an inert AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 12, 2020. In addition to the M-61A1 20mm multi-barrel cannon, the F-16 has the capability to carry up to six air-to-air missiles, conventional air-to-air and air-to-surface munitions and electronic countermeasure pods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

