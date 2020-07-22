200721-N-SM577-1051

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Casey S Scoular 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (July 21, 2020) – U.S. Navy Airman Oscar Moreno, from Harlingen, Texas, sands the coamings on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) July 21, 2020. USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) returned to Naval Air Station North Island after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Casey Scoular)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020
    SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

