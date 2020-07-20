200708-N-LK322-1124
SAN DIEGO (July 20, 2020) – Sailors operate a fire hose during a firefighting drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) July 20, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt returned to Naval Air Station North Island after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Airman D.J. Schwartz)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2020 15:56
|Photo ID:
|6281450
|VIRIN:
|200708-N-LK322-1124
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by SN David Schwartz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT