    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2020

    Photo by Seaman David Schwartz 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    200708-N-LK322-1124

    SAN DIEGO (July 20, 2020) – Sailors operate a fire hose during a firefighting drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) July 20, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt returned to Naval Air Station North Island after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Airman D.J. Schwartz)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 15:56
    Photo ID: 6281450
    VIRIN: 200708-N-LK322-1124
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by SN David Schwartz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    200721-N-IW125-1044
    200721-N-SM577-1051

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

