200708-N-LK322-1175



SAN DIEGO (July 20, 2020) – Airman Paris Girard, from Kansas City, Kan., looks through a Navy Firefighting Thermal Imager aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) July 20, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt returned to Naval Air Station North Island after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Airman D.J. Schwartz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2020 Date Posted: 07.21.2020 15:56 Photo ID: 6281453 VIRIN: 200708-N-LK322-1175 Resolution: 4772x3377 Size: 1.58 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by SN David Schwartz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.