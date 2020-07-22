200721-N-IW125-1044
SAN DIEGO (July 21, 2020) – U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 3rd Class Julian Tendero, from San Diego, secures a guard rale aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) July 21, 2020. USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) returned to Naval Air Station North Island after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V.Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2020 15:56
|Photo ID:
|6281454
|VIRIN:
|200721-N-IW125-1044
|Resolution:
|3254x2166
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200721-N-IW125-1044 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT