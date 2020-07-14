The 56th Helicopter Maintenance Unit’s renovated a hangar with new flightline equipment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 14, 2020. The 56th HMU renovated various sections in hangar three. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2020 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 05:14 Photo ID: 6275435 VIRIN: 200714-F-ZX177-1089 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 10.1 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 56th HMU sets roots in Aviano [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.