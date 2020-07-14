U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Edward T. Sims, 31st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 56th Helicopter Maintenance Unit support craftsman, opens an automated tool control system at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 14, 2020. The 56th HMU renovated one of the hangars with new equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever)
This work, 56th HMU sets roots in Aviano [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
