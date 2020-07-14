U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Edward T. Sims (left), support craftsman, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kenneth Hopkins (center), support section chief, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeremiah Reynolds (right), support journeyman, work in the new support section of hangar three at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 14, 2020. Sims, Hopkins, and Reynolds are assigned to the 31st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 56th Helicopter Maintenance Unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2020 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 05:14 Photo ID: 6275431 VIRIN: 200714-F-ZX177-1048 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 7.7 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 56th HMU sets roots in Aviano [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.