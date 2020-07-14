Jolly green foot prints represent the 56th Helicopter Maintenance Unit at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 14, 2020. The 56th HMU renovated various section in hangar three. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2020 05:14
|Photo ID:
|6275433
|VIRIN:
|200714-F-ZX177-1077
|Resolution:
|7475x4201
|Size:
|9.02 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 56th HMU sets roots in Aviano [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT