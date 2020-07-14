Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th HMU sets roots in Aviano

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.14.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Jolly green foot prints represent the 56th Helicopter Maintenance Unit at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 14, 2020. The 56th HMU renovated various section in hangar three. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 05:14
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
