56th HMU sets roots in Aviano

The 56th Helicopter Maintenance Unit built a new production room at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 14, 2020. The 56th HMU opened a new support section, crew chief and specialist offices, productions office, kitchen, full bathroom, and a locker room with showers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever)
07.14.2020
07.15.2020
|6275430
|200714-F-ZX177-1041
|8256x5504
|8.67 MB
|Location:
AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|2
|0
|0
