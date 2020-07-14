Sailors and federal San Diego firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2020) Sailors transit the hangar bay aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) on their way to a staging area for firefighting. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pierside at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Kofonow)
