Sailors and federal San Diego firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2020) Sailors exit the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pierside at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Kofonow)

