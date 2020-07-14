Sailors and federal San Diego firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2020) Sailors rest after battling a fire aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pierside at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Kofonow)
|07.14.2020
|07.14.2020 22:14
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
