SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2020) Sailors raise a self-contained breathing apparatus in the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) to support firefighting efforts aboard the ship. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pierside at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Kofonow)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2020 22:13
|Photo ID:
|6275331
|VIRIN:
|200714-N-CZ848-1133
|Resolution:
|3056x4663
|Size:
|5.12 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailors and federal San Diego firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
