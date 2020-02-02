Senior Master Sgt. David Nelson, 155th Security Forces superintendent, fills his M9 pistol magazine clip for the next round during small arms weapon qualification training, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Nebraska State Patrol firing range in Lincoln. Nelson returned in Dec. 2019 from a seven-month deployment to Europe for a unique Security Forces mission. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2020 This work, Nebraska Airman uses police career to mentor [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt R Denise Mommens