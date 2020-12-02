Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraska Airman uses police career to mentor

    Nebraska Airman uses police career to mentor

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. R Denise Mommens 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Officer David Nelson, Lincoln Police Department resource officer, stands at the front doors at North Star Hight School patrolling the school during dismissal, Feb. 11, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nelson recently returned from a seven month deployment for the Nebraska Air National Guard. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nebraska Airman uses police career to mentor [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt R Denise Mommens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

