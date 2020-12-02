Nebraska Airman uses police career to mentor

Officer David Nelson, Lincoln Police Department resource officer, stands at the front doors at North Star Hight School patrolling the school during dismissal, Feb. 11, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nelson recently returned from a seven month deployment for the Nebraska Air National Guard. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)

