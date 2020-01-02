Nebraska Airman uses police career to mentor

Senior Master Sgt. David Nelson, 155th Security Forces Squadron superintendent, watches his Airmen during a simulation training, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Nebraska National Guard base in Lincoln. Nelson was responsible for training personnel assigned to him during a recent deployment on counter drone defense tactics. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)
