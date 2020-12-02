Officer David Nelson, Lincoln Police Department resource officer, patrols the front exit during school dismissal at North Star Hight School, Feb. 11, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nelson is a 18-year veteran with the Nebraska Air National Guard Security Forces. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)
Nebraska Airman uses police career to mentor
