Nebraska Airman uses police career to mentor

Senior Master Sgt. David Nelson, 155th Security Forces Squadron superintendent, prepares for small weapons qualification training at the Nebraska State Patrol firing range, Feb. 2, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nelson currently serves on the Lincoln Police department in addition to his Air National Guard responsibilities. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)

