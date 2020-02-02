Senior Master Sgt. David Nelson, 155th Security Forces Squadron superintendent, prepares for small weapons qualification training at the Nebraska State Patrol firing range, Feb. 2, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nelson currently serves on the Lincoln Police department in addition to his Air National Guard responsibilities. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2020 17:35
|Location:
|LINCOLN, AL, US
This work, Nebraska Airman uses police career to mentor [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt R Denise Mommens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
