An Airman from the 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron connects a hose to a hydraulic pump at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 26, 2020. The 19th AXMS established a plan to take care of Airmen while completing critical training and maintaining normal operations with a quarter of their manning because of a deployment and COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jayden Ford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2020 16:08 Photo ID: 6274861 VIRIN: 200626-F-XY725-2122 Resolution: 5634x4024 Size: 1.46 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19th AMXS maintains ops with minimal manning during COVID-19 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.