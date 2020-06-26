Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th AMXS maintains ops with minimal manning during COVID-19 [Image 10 of 11]

    19th AMXS maintains ops with minimal manning during COVID-19

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jayden Ford 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform scheduled maintenance on a C-130J Super Hercules at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 26, 2020. As the novel coronavirus emerged, the 19th AMXS faced the challenge of continuing critical maintenance on the C-130J Super Hercules assigned to Little Rock AFB while continuing to mitigate the spread of the virus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jayden Ford)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 16:08
    Photo ID: 6274860
    VIRIN: 200626-F-XY725-2108
    Resolution: 5356x3826
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    This work, 19th AMXS maintains ops with minimal manning during COVID-19 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    19th AMXS maintains ops with minimal manning during COVID-19

    Airmen
    Little Rock Air Force Base
    Air Mobility Command
    18th Air Force
    AMC
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Arkansas
    19th Airlift Wing
    19 AW
    LRAFB
    AFWIP
    Herk Nation

