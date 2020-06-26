Airman 1st Class Nathan Worswick, 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, touches the nose of a C-130J Super Hercules at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 26, 2020. The 19th AMXS established a plan to take care of Airmen while completing critical training and maintaining normal operations with a quarter of their manning because of a deployment and COVID-19.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jayden Ford)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2020 16:08
|Photo ID:
|6274854
|VIRIN:
|200626-F-XY725-2025
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|934.83 KB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 19th AMXS maintains ops with minimal manning during COVID-19 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
19th AMXS maintains ops with minimal manning during COVID-19
LEAVE A COMMENT