Airman 1st Class Nathan Worswick, 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, watches as a C-130J Super Hercules takes off at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 26, 2020. With the critical mission of maintaining the planes that deliver essential supplies to those in need across the globe, the squadron continues to fight through the challenges and provide rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jayden Ford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2020 16:08 Photo ID: 6274859 VIRIN: 200626-F-XY725-2036 Resolution: 5634x4024 Size: 1.13 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19th AMXS maintains ops with minimal manning during COVID-19 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.