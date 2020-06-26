19th AMXS maintains ops with minimal manning during COVID-19

A C-130J Super Hercules sits on the flightline before receiving scheduled maintenance at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 26, 2020. The 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron established a plan to take care of Airmen while completing critical training and maintaining normal operations with a quarter of their manning because of a deployment and COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jayden Ford)
