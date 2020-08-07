Special Agent Travis Dorsey, U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 812, briefs Airmen following an active shooter exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 8, 2020. This exercise was conducted to prepare the base’s first responders on how to deal with serious acts of violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bria Hughes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2020 13:46 Photo ID: 6274624 VIRIN: 200708-F-EK676-1205 Resolution: 5480x3454 Size: 6.42 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale active shooter exercise tests Airmen’s response time [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Bria Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.