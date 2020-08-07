Airman 1st Class Jean Collazo-Fernandez, 2nd Security Forces Squadron installation patrolman, stands guard during an active shooter exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 8, 2020. This exercise was conducted to prepare the base’s first responders on how to deal with serious acts of violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bria Hughes)
This work, Barksdale active shooter exercise tests Airmen’s response time [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Bria Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
