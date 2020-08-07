Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale active shooter exercise tests Airmen’s response time [Image 1 of 3]

    Barksdale active shooter exercise tests Airmen’s response time

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Bria Hughes 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Jean Collazo-Fernandez, 2nd Security Forces Squadron installation patrolman, stands guard during an active shooter exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 8, 2020. This exercise was conducted to prepare the base’s first responders on how to deal with serious acts of violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bria Hughes)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale active shooter exercise tests Airmen’s response time [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Bria Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

