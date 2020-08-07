Staff Sgt. Daniel Stallman, 2nd Healthcare Operations Squadron emergency medical technician, tends to a simulated wounded victim during an active shooter exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 8, 2020. This exercise was conducted to prepare the base’s first responders on how to deal with serious acts of violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bria Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2020 13:46
|Photo ID:
|6274623
|VIRIN:
|200708-F-EK676-1143
|Resolution:
|5074x3608
|Size:
|8.88 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Barksdale active shooter exercise tests Airmen’s response time [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Bria Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
