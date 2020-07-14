Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Barksdale active shooter exercise tests Airmen’s response time

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Bria Hughes 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    “It is important for us to practice the skills that could very well save our lives or those of our
    fellow Airmen,” said Tech. Sgt Krystle Harris, 2nd BW IG wing inspection team manager.

    This training exercise included members from the 2nd Security Forces Squadron, 2nd Medical Group and the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron.
    “We practice so that if or when something like this actually happens on this base, we’re prepared for it,” said Joshua Cormier, 2nd BW IG director of wing exercises. “That’s why we constantly have to change the scenarios, so that we’re all prepared to do what needs to be done to protect our people and the base.”
    The IG office also integrated a new strategy for the first time this year, which allowed for a faster response time for first responders to help simulated wounded victims.
    “The difference is instead of waiting for medical assistance until all the security forces sweeps are done, we’re bringing in Fire and EMS (Emergency Medical Service) after the initial sweep.”
    The exercise ended with an after-action review by the Office of Special Investigations, to discuss what worked well and why it’s important to take these exercises seriously.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 15:08
    Story ID: 373890
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale active shooter exercise tests Airmen’s response time, by SrA Bria Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Medical
    Civil Engineer
    Security Forces
    exercise
    training
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Active shooter
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    3N0X6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT