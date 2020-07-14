Barksdale active shooter exercise tests Airmen’s response time

“It is important for us to practice the skills that could very well save our lives or those of our

fellow Airmen,” said Tech. Sgt Krystle Harris, 2nd BW IG wing inspection team manager.



This training exercise included members from the 2nd Security Forces Squadron, 2nd Medical Group and the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron.

“We practice so that if or when something like this actually happens on this base, we’re prepared for it,” said Joshua Cormier, 2nd BW IG director of wing exercises. “That’s why we constantly have to change the scenarios, so that we’re all prepared to do what needs to be done to protect our people and the base.”

The IG office also integrated a new strategy for the first time this year, which allowed for a faster response time for first responders to help simulated wounded victims.

“The difference is instead of waiting for medical assistance until all the security forces sweeps are done, we’re bringing in Fire and EMS (Emergency Medical Service) after the initial sweep.”

The exercise ended with an after-action review by the Office of Special Investigations, to discuss what worked well and why it’s important to take these exercises seriously.

