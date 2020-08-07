Guardsmen adapt to changing missions during COVID-19 response

Sgt. Nikko Ethridge, a cavalry scout with 1st Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment helps a visitor at the St. Leo's Food Bank in Tacoma. To date the Guard has helped process, pack and distribute more than 35 million pounds of food. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

Date Taken: 07.08.2020
Location: TACOMA, WA, US