    Guardsmen adapt to changing missions during COVID-19 response [Image 3 of 3]

    Guardsmen adapt to changing missions during COVID-19 response

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel 

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    Sgt. Nikko Ethridge, a cavalry scout with 1st Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment helps a visitor at the St. Leo's Food Bank in Tacoma. To date the Guard has helped process, pack and distribute more than 35 million pounds of food. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 13:55
    VIRIN: 200708-D-MN117-078
    Location: TACOMA, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen adapt to changing missions during COVID-19 response [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Washington
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    COVID-19

