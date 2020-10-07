Guardsmen adapt to changing missions during COVID-19 response

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Sgt. Nikko Ethridge, a cavalry scout with 1st Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment helps...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Sgt. Nikko Ethridge, a cavalry scout with 1st Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment helps a visitor at the St. Leo's Food Bank in Tacoma. To date the Guard has helped process, pack and distribute more than 35 million pounds of food. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel) see less | View Image Page

While many across the state are returning to work, hundreds of soldiers and airmen of the Washington National Guard continue to support the COVID-19 response and are entering their fourth month of helping our state. The mission has remained the same; support the state as we get through the worst pandemic since the Spanish Flu of 1918. But some of the jobs they are performing have changed.



“When I first started on orders I was working at a test site in Bremerton, but now I am making the test kits,” said Spc. Dameon Spurgeon, a motor transportation operator with 1041st Transportation Company out of Montesano. “I was confused at first why we were wearing protective suits and PAPR masks, but then we started testing people and it made sense, we were interacting directly with individuals that could have the virus.”



Spurgeon is one of more than 1,000 Guardsmen activated to support the overall COVID response in Washington that is entering its fourth month. Guard members continue to support food banks, conduct COVID mapping, operate Community Based Test Sites, assemble test kits and assist the Employment Security with processing unemployment claims. The team that Spurgeon is part of has the mission of making more than 2.4 million test kits for the state by the end of August.



“I know this mission is critical, and we are running very smoothly,” he said. “I think we are expected to break one million next week.”



An aquatics manager at Great Wolf Lodge and Reserve Police officer in Tenino, Spurgeon says supporting the COVID response is just part of what he like to do -- helping those that need help. In 2017, he was activated to fill sandbags in support of the response to a flood in the small eastern Washington town of Sprague.



“I have always wanted to help our communities, whether it is being a lifeguard, a police officer or a Guardsmen. I am just happy help,” said Spurgeon.



While the number of food bank missions has been cut in half as volunteers are returning, some Guardsmen have been moved from the larger processing missions in Seattle to the food banks to work with the public.



“The interactions with people are overwhelming,” added Spc. Alex Wanjiku. “While at SODO, although we knew we were, it didn’t seem like we were helping out. But moving from the warehouse to here I now see it.”



Wanjiku moved to America from Kenya three years ago and immediately joined the Guard because he wanted to assist others during their times of need. Since being activated, he has gone from processing food at the South Seattle warehouse locations to passing out food at the St. Leo’s Food Bank in Tacoma.



“Here I am, seeing the people I am helping and they are so grateful,” he said.



Sgt. Nikko Ethridge, a cavalry scout and full-time corrections officer for the Department of Corrections has been serving since the initial call up as well. While originally starting at the SODO warehouse, he has supported two different activations, moving to the civil unrest mission in June.



“When I started, I was working at the SODO warehouse. Then my unit was asked to go to Bellevue to provide support following the civil unrest,” Ethridge said. “The people in Bellevue were so supportive of the Guard being there and it was a nice break from the food bank mission.”



Ethridge used the break to move to the Kent Distribution center which was closer to home and then to the St. Leo’s Food Bank.



“At the warehouse, you are packing food and it’s easy to forget about the mission. But here you see where the food is going,” said Ethridge. “We are working more hours here, have less breaks, but you never would know it. It is definitely more rewarding.”



All three said they plan to support the mission through the duration, and if they move to different locations or jobs, they are happy to do whatever to assist others.



“I love the state, like helping people and what is a better way then working for the National Guard to do that,” said Ethridge.