    Guardsmen adapt to changing missions during COVID-19 response

    TUMWATER, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel 

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    Spc. Dameon Spurgeon, a motor transportation operator with 1041st Transportation Company, assembles test kits at the Department of Health warehouse in Tumwater, Wash. on July 8, 2020. Spurgeon is part of the team assembling more than 2.4 million test kits by August. (National Guard Photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    VIRIN: 200709-D-MN117-328
    Location: TUMWATER, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen adapt to changing missions during COVID-19 response [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Washington
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    COVID-19

