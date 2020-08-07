Guardsmen adapt to changing missions during COVID-19 response

Spc. Alex Wanjiku, a motor transportation operator with 1041st Transportation Company, assists a visitor at the St. Leo's Food Bank in Tacoma, Wash. To date the Washington National Guard has helped process, pack and distribute more than 35 million pounds of food. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

Date Taken: 07.08.2020
Location: TACOMA, WA, US