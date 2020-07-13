Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA CG hosts CNREURAFCENT

    CJTF-HOA CG hosts CNREURAFCENT

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    07.13.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Brok McCarthy 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora (center), commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force–Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), speaks with U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Christopher S. Gray, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (CNREURAFCENT) / commander, Maritime Air Forces, Naples, during a CJTF-HOA command mission briefing at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), July 13, 2020. This is Gray’s first visit to CLDJ since becoming CNREURAFCENT, providing an opportunity to meet with both CLDJ and CJTF-HOA leadership, and gain a deeper understanding of the ongoing missions of the various U.S. military commands throughout East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Master Sgt. Brok McCarthy)

    Africom
    Horn of Africa
    US Africa Command
    Camp Lemmonier
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ

